Buju gets all-clear to enter T&T

By Michael Mondezie
April 17, 2019

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton has been given the all-clear by the Ministry of National Security to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

Buju, real name Mark Myrie, is scheduled to perform at the I Am Legend—the Return concert on Easter Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young, however, advised organisers, during last Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing that the Jamaican would require special permission to enter the country given his incarceration.

The singer was arrested and detained in 2009 and convicted in 2011 of drug trafficking offences in the United States.

He subsequently spent over a decade in federal custody and was released on December 7, 2018.

