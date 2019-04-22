Buju fans fuming at Savannah

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Hundreds of Buju Banton fans who turned up at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, for 3 pm, the time promoters said the gates to the I Am Legend concert would opened, were finally let into the venue at 4.45 pm.
Fans who showed up early to the venue hoping to get good spots for the concert were left fuming when the gates remained closed at the designated opening time.
Guardian Media Limited spoke to patron Sue Ann Cyril, who left her Diego Martin home around 3 pm thinking the venue would be open. But on arriving at the Savannah, Cyril said she was shocked by the unprofessional attitude at the venue.
“It is very frustrating and unacceptable that we should have to wait so long,” she said.
Thousands of fans are already at the Savannah for one of the most anticipated concerts in T&T history.
One woman complained loudly that on her way to the venue she heard radio announcers saying the gates were already opened and patrons were being allowed inside.
Others said they arrived at 2.30 pm trying to beat any rush to get into the venue. Security officers manning the gates were also unable to say when patrons would be allowed in.