Buju fans fuming at Savannah

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Hun­dreds of Bu­ju Ban­ton fans who turned up at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah, Port-of-Spain, for 3 pm, the time pro­mot­ers said the gates to the I Am Leg­end con­cert would opened, were fi­nal­ly let in­to the venue at 4.45 pm.

Fans who showed up ear­ly to the venue hop­ing to get good spots for the con­cert were left fum­ing when the gates re­mained closed at the des­ig­nat­ed open­ing time.

Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed spoke to pa­tron Sue Ann Cyril, who left her Diego Mar­tin home around 3 pm think­ing the venue would be open. But on ar­riv­ing at the Sa­van­nah, Cyril said she was shocked by the un­pro­fes­sion­al at­ti­tude at the venue.

“It is very frus­trat­ing and un­ac­cept­able that we should have to wait so long,” she said.

Thou­sands of fans are al­ready at the Sa­van­nah for one of the most an­tic­i­pat­ed con­certs in T&T his­to­ry.

One woman com­plained loud­ly that on her way to the venue she heard ra­dio an­nounc­ers say­ing the gates were al­ready opened and pa­trons were be­ing al­lowed in­side.

Oth­ers said they ar­rived at 2.30 pm try­ing to beat any rush to get in­to the venue. Se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers man­ning the gates were al­so un­able to say when pa­trons would be al­lowed in.

( 0 ) ( 0 )