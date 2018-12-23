Buju Banton concert set for March

Share This On:

(JAMAICA STAR) — The excitement surrounding Buju Banton’s long-awaited release from US prison continues to build. Now that the beloved artiste is back on home turf, all wheels are spinning at full speed for the reggae artiste’s highly anticipated return to the stage.

To answer to many local fans prayers, Gargamel Music and Boom Energy Drink, in collaboration with Solid Agency and Rockers Island Entertainment, will present Long Walk To Freedom on Saturday, March 16, at the National Stadium the show that will reintroduce the Gargamel to the world.

To ensure Buju’s return is a grand, audacious affair, corporate Jamaica has stepped up to the plate with the offer of a lifetime. The Long Walk To Freedom Tour’s opening concert has secured sponsorship from major local brand Boom Energy Drink for a potentially record-breaking value. As for how much money the energy drink will be using to bring this event to life, the organisers are tight-lipped.

“It’s a very significant sponsorship. I don’t know if the value will be released, but I do know it is the biggest of any event of its kind,” William Mahfood, CEO of Wisynco Group Limited, told THE STAR.

Promising the biggest show in Jamaica and maybe the most memorable moment for reggae music in 2019, Mahfood said there was zero apprehension when deciding if Boom would support the concert signifying Buju’s return.

“As a company, our values are very strong. But at the same time, he (Buju) has served his time. He’s shown and indicated that he’s a changed man,” Mahfood said.

The CEO visited with the entertainer earlier this week, and by his account, Buju’s countenance spurned no doubts for the businessman.

“There’s no doubt in my mind as to his character. He is, culturally, one of the most important artistes to come out of Jamaica. For those reasons, there is no apprehension for us,” he explained.

BUDGETARY CONSTRAINTS

Mahfood’s endorsement of Buju’s concert comes at the close of Waterhouse’s annual Christmas-time stage show staple Ghetto Splash, where there was apprehension. Citing budgetary constraints, Boom withdrew as the event’s title sponsors.

Despite this, the energy drink brand is rearing to start the trod ‘to freedom’.

“Buju, like Boom, is authentically Jamaican and one of kind in giving you unmatched energy and vibes on the highest levels. [Long Walk To Freedom] undoubtedly promises to be the biggest show in Jamaica. As a fan, we are also excited to see the great, iconic Gargamel on stage once more, and as partner, humbled to be able to share this experience with our Jamaican family and the world,” Mahfood said.

Long Walk To Freedom will mark the first performance for the artiste since headlining ‘Buju Banton and Friends Before The Dawn’ at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheatre on January 16, 2011.

The homecoming concert will also mark the return of Buju’s ‘Shiloh’ band. In an interview with Billboard Magazine’s Patricia Meschino, keyboardist and musical director of the Shiloh band, Stephen ‘Lenky’ Marsden said: “Buju told me, Lenky, make sure you know all my songs. He told us to rehearse all of his albums, so we are working out the arrangements for every song he ever recorded. I know his sound from way back, so it’s really up to me to make sure the sound is right.”

In his most recent comment to his fans via his Instagram page, Buju Banton said: “It’s truly been a long walk to freedom, but I give thanks for the outpouring of love and support over the past nine years. I look forward to seeing and thanking you all on the Long Walk to Freedom tour beginning March 2019”.