Building collapses in Soufriere (PHOTOS)

By SNO Staff
July 19, 2017
A wooden structure collapsed into a pile of rubble in the town of Soufriere on Tuesday afternoon (July 18), according to reports.

No one was injured.

The incident reportedly occurred after 4 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.






3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 19, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    And now the prize awaits me; the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of his return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to his appearing.

    – 2 Timothy 4: 8

    (0)(8)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 19, 2017 at 11:38 AM

      STFU!!!

      (1)(2)
      Reply
    • Really
      July 19, 2017 at 12:12 PM

      Why do you keep posting random scripture with no explanation of what you are trying to bring forward, this is not helping any one. You probably don't even understand what you post here, please prove me wrong.

      (4)(0)
      Reply

