Share This On:

Pin 20 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Employees of Buckeye St. Lucia Terminals Ltd. have joined the St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA).

In accordance with section 357(1) of the Labour Act No. 37 of 2006, the CSA has written to the labour commissioner requesting certification as the exclusive bargaining agent for the said employees.

The CSA is now awaiting a response from the labour commissioner in that regard.

( 0 ) ( 0 )