BTC turns 60

(GIS) – The Boys Training Centre continues to be the sole residential centre for boys in need of care and protection as well as rehabilitation in Saint Lucia.
Established in 1960 under the name Massade Industrial School, the name was later changed to the Boys Training Centre in 1976. This year marks 60 years since the establishment of the institution. It recently celebrated the milestone with an appreciation ceremony for the wards and the staff as well as an ecumenical service.
Wang Sonson has been the General Manager of the BTC for the past three years and said the experience has given him a better appreciation for the work that takes place at the institution. Sonson encouraged the wards to use their time at the institution to improve themselves, and to become productive citizens.
The Boys Training Centre falls under the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment. The appreciation ceremony was held under the theme “Resilient and Resolute – Empowering Youth”.
