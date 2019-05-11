Bruceville man arrested by SSU with firearm and ammunition

Another illegal firearm and a quantity of ammunition are off the streets of Saint Lucia.

Trevor Peter Donacien of Bruce, a 52-year-old resident of Brucefille, Vieux Fort, was earlier this week arrested and charged for the possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a law enforcement official.

Reports that indicate that Special Services Unit (SSU) ‘south officers’, of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, were on a foot patrol in Bruceville, Vieux Fort, around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, when they noticed the alleged offender riding a bicycle towards their direction with no lights.

As a result, he was stopped by the officers who searched him and found a .40 Sig Sauer pistol with an undisclosed quantity of ammunition in his waist. The officers then arrested him.

He was on Wednesday, May 8 charged and taken to court where the magistrate granted him $5,000 on each charge, or suitable surety.

Donacien’s incident is the second report within two weeks of an illegal firearm being recovered law enforcement officials.

Michael Phillip Laurent, 30, of Grand Riviere, Gros islet was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 cash or suitable surety when he appeared in the First District Court on firearm-related charges, police said in a news release on Monday.

He was on Friday, May 3 charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid license, police said.

He was caught with a .380 pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition on Wednesday, May 1, around 9 p.m., when officers from the Gros Islet Police Station searched him, according to law enforcement sources.

Reports are that Laurent was searched after police responded to a shooting in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet on Wednesday, May 1, which left one male individual nursing a gunshot wound to the leg.

