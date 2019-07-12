Brothers stage courtroom beatdown of their mom’s killer

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) — Two enraged brothers took justice into their own hands at an Ohio courtroom this week — lunging at and pummeling the man convicted of murdering their mother during his sentencing, dramatic new video shows.

Dale Williams, Sr., 62, was about to be sentenced Thursday for gunning down 46-year-old Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, two years ago in Youngstown — for which he had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, local station WMFJ 21 reported.

The victim’s daughter was about to make a victim statement inside the Mahoning County courtroom when her brother suddenly lunged at the accused murderer, knocking him to the floor — and another brother followed, jumping over a railing, the video shows.

The second brother was tased by deputies, who desperately tried to stop them from hitting and kicking the handcuffed defendant.

Both brothers were arrested, according to the report.

Williams’ sentencing was postponed, and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, the local outlet reported. He could face a sentence of 23 years to life behind bars.

Williams crashed his van into the back of Pledger-Stewart’s car on Market Street near Indianola Avenue back on June 15, 2017, the station reported.

When she got out of her car, he proceeded to gun her down in broad daylight — emptying his weapon, sources told the station.

Youngstown police officers arrived as the shooting took place, and Williams surrendered to authorities, according to the report.

The night before the murder, Pledger-Stewart had filed a report with the Boardman Police Department saying Wiliams was angry and had threatened to catch her in the streets, the station reported.

