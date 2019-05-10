Brothers charged with killing Castries businessman ‘Stan’ Pistol

Share This On:

Two brothers have now been charged in connection with the homicide of a Castries businessman.

Police said on Thursday, Donavan Ismael, 17, of Marchand, Castries is the second individual to be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Joseph Stanislaus Pistol.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

His brother Rueben Ismael, 19, of Marchand was arrested and charged on April 27.

Donavan was ordered remanded in custody at Bordelais Correctional Facility when he appeared in court today (Thursday). Reuben was also remanded when he appeared in court last month.

Pistol, also known as Colomn, Mr. Brown and Stan, was a contractor, as well as proprietor of Kross Roads Minimart in Cedars.

He was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at his business place, reportedly carried out by two male individuals.

Police said Pistol was shot multiple times.

