Brother of homicide victim hearing different stories about his brother’s death

Cajetan Justin, the brother of the island’s latest homicide victim, Charles Justin, also known as Stanley, said he had spoken to his sibling to change his ways many times, particularly when he was acquitted of murder last year. However, Cajetan said his advice seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

Charles, 32, of Plateau, Babonneau was stabbed by another male on Jeremie Street, Castries last evening just before 8 p.m., and was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital – making him the 31st homicide victim for the year.

Charles and another man, Neil Wilson, were charged with murder on March 29, 2016, in connection with the death of their friend, Dean Monlouis of La Guerre, Babonneau, who was discovered in a shallow grave under a coconut tree on March 24, 2016 in Plateau, Babonneau.

The murder charge against Charles was freed by the High Court in November last year. Wilson remains behind bars for Monlouis’ murder, according to a prison official.

Cajetan, 29, told St. Lucia News Online in an interview on Wednesday that when his brother was freed from prison he “started to do well” but “went back into bad company”.

“I always used to talk to him, for a very long time, but it didn’t look like it was working,” he said, adding that his brother was employed with the son of a well-known lawyer in a recycling business.

Cajetan said though his brother was “stubborn” he was “good in a way”.

“If you asked him to do anything he never he will do… anything.”

Cajetan said he last spoke to his brother on Monday morning. They were next-door neighbours.

The younger brother said he received the bad news last evening just after 10 p.m.

“I was getting ready to go and sleep when I got the call. My father called and say they just kill my brother,” he said.

Cajetan did not believe the news, so he called a male friend to “verify”. Still not convinced, he called his brother’s phone. A woman, reported to be his brother’s girlfriend, answered the phone.

According to Cajetan, the woman confirmed that her brother was killed and told him to come down to CID.

Details surrounding Charles’s death is still not clear. Cajetan said he is hearing two completely different stories.

However, the most common story he has been hearing is that Charles was with his girlfriend on Jeremie Street when a male suspect approached the couple. Cajetan said he heard that the male suspect accused Charles of being with his woman.

He said he was told that his brother was subsequently stabbed in the neck and upper torso during the squabble.

The other story Cajetan is hearing is that his brother and his girlfriend went to a place on Jeremie Street to buy food, but the couple was told that the food had finished. It is alleged that a male slammed a door in the girlfriend’s face and then stabbed Charles as he was he was walking away.

Cajetan said he does not know which story to believe. However, he believes his brother would still be alive if he was not with the woman.

“Everywhere he used to go he used to bring her behind him,” Cajetan.

However, the fact is that his brother is gone, leaving an 11-year -old daughter behind.

Another relative of the deceased, who identified himself as a cousin, also blamed the woman for Charles’s death. The relative said he had warned Charles to stay away from the woman because trouble always seems to follow her.

The cousin claimed that Charles said is not the first man to have been killed over the woman.

One person is in custody assisting with investigations, police said.