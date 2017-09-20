Brooks to lead Windies “A” in home series against Sri Lanka “A”

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 13-member West Indies “A” squad for the first two “Tests” of their home series against Sri Lanka “A” next month.

Only two members of the squad – vice-captain Vishal Singh and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell – have featured for the senior men’s team in full international Tests, and Sunil Ambris is a current member of the senior One-day International squad playing against England.

A number of the other players – including captain Shamarh Brooks – have featured in previous series either for Windies “A” or in tour matches against visiting international teams in the last two seasons.

SQUAD

Shamarh Brooks (Captain)

Vishal Singh (Vice-Captain)

Sunil Ambris

John Campbell

Yannic Cariah

Rahkeem Cornwall

Sheldon Cottrell

Jahmar Hamilton

Montcin Hodge

Damion Jacobs

Keon Joseph

Reynard Leveridge

Oshane Thomas

Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne said: “Our A-Team is the feeding ground for our senior men’s team and so we are looking to continue the development of our second-tier players. With a strong focus on consistency in selection, this series is another opportunity for them to continue to press their claims for a place in the senior side, thus placing selection pressure on incumbents, ensuring there is healthy competition for spots and growing our talent pool.”

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

October

Wed 11 to Sat 14 1st “Test” – Trelawny Multiplex, Jamaica

Thu 19 to Sun 22 2nd “Test” – Trelawny Multiplex

Thu 26 to Sun 29 3rd “Test” – Sabina Park, Jamaica

November

Wed 1 1st One-day Match – Sabina Park

Fri 3 2nd One-day Match – Sabina Park

Sun 5 3rd One-day Match – Trelawny