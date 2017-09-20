Brooks to lead Windies “A” in home series against Sri Lanka “A”

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 13-member West Indies “A” squad for the first two “Tests” of their home series against Sri Lanka “A” next month.
Only two members of the squad – vice-captain Vishal Singh and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell – have featured for the senior men’s team in full international Tests, and Sunil Ambris is a current member of the senior One-day International squad playing against England.
A number of the other players – including captain Shamarh Brooks – have featured in previous series either for Windies “A” or in tour matches against visiting international teams in the last two seasons.
SQUAD
Shamarh Brooks (Captain)
Vishal Singh (Vice-Captain)
Sunil Ambris
John Campbell
Yannic Cariah
Rahkeem Cornwall
Sheldon Cottrell
Jahmar Hamilton
Montcin Hodge
Damion Jacobs
Keon Joseph
Reynard Leveridge
Oshane Thomas
Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne said: “Our A-Team is the feeding ground for our senior men’s team and so we are looking to continue the development of our second-tier players. With a strong focus on consistency in selection, this series is another opportunity for them to continue to press their claims for a place in the senior side, thus placing selection pressure on incumbents, ensuring there is healthy competition for spots and growing our talent pool.”
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
October
Wed 11 to Sat 14 1st “Test” – Trelawny Multiplex, Jamaica
Thu 19 to Sun 22 2nd “Test” – Trelawny Multiplex
Thu 26 to Sun 29 3rd “Test” – Sabina Park, Jamaica
November
Wed 1 1st One-day Match – Sabina Park
Fri 3 2nd One-day Match – Sabina Park
Sun 5 3rd One-day Match – Trelawny