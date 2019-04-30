Bronx woman, 24, turns herself in after cutting throats of her two children

(NEW YORK POST) — A Bronx woman slashed her two young children’s throats, left them bleeding on a street corner, then showed up at a police station covered in their blood to turn herself in, police said Monday.

Shanice Martin, 24, used a boxcutter to open the necks of her 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son at the corner of Washington and Brook avenues in Morrisania at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

She left them there bleeding while horrified onlookers called 911, sources said.

Martin later showed up at the 42nd Precinct station house — covered in blood and carrying the same blade she allegedly used on her children — and copped to the crime, police sources said.

“Go ahead and arrest me,” she said, according to sources.

Police collared Martin just before midnight late Saturday, and she faces 12 counts of assault, two counts of child abandonment, two counts of child endangerment and two counts of weapons possession, police said.

She was moved to Lincoln Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation Sunday.

The children were in serious but stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, police said.

Martin is homeless and struggles with mental health problems, according to her family. Still, her brother was shocked by the attack.

“What could possibly happen that she would do that to her own kids?” the brother, Travone Lango, gasped.

He said Martin often refuses to take her meds and probably “snapped” Saturday.

“When she’s on her medicine, she is perfect. But when she’s off of it, everything goes left,” he said.

“We are always telling her, ‘Shanice, are you taking your medicine?’ We try to help her, but she refuses our help all the time.”

There is a long history of domestic incident reports involving Martin, her children and other family members, but Saturday’s attack was the first known violent incident between her and her kids, police sources said.

Martin had two previous arrests this year, authorities said.

She was charged with aggravated harassment on Jan. 9 for allegedly threatening to “kick” a woman’s “baby outside of [her] stomach,” court records show.

And she was arrested on April 5 for allegedly stealing a package from a porch and threatening the home’s resident with a glass bottle when they chased her from the yard, records show.

The Administration for Children’s Services said it was working with the NYPD to ensure the children are safe.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore

