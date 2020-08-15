By BVITB

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Board of Directors of the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission (BVITB) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Clive McCoy as director of tourism effective immediately. McCoy previously held the position of film commissioner and tourism liaison officer.

According to the Chairman of the Board Mrs. Kenisha Sprauve: “The Board is confident that Mr. McCoy is the right fit for the role, director of tourism.”

She explained: “Based on his qualifications and leadership and business development experience in the tourism industry, Mr. McCoy brings a unique perspective to this role of providing strategic leadership in the development and implementation of strategies and programmes that promote the BVI. The Board looks forward to him providing his expertise and experience to help the BVI’s tourism industry realize its fullest potential.”

Since joining in 2005, McCoy has worked in various capacities which allowed for the beauty and the essence of the Virgin Islands to be showcased both locally and abroad. As film commissioner, he promoted the BVI as a location for film and photography projects, most notably the coveted 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

McCoy commented: “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my Territory with tremendous focus and energy in this important position and recognizing the immense potential and possibilities of our tourism industry.”

McCoy has a master of science degree in e-business management; and a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from Notre Dame de Namur University, Belmont, CA.

( 0 ) ( 0 )