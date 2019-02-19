British star athlete gushes over Saint Lucia: “The island is beautiful”

(SNO) — Former British competitive swimmer and double Olympic gold medallist, Rebecca Adlington, has all but good words to say about Saint Lucia following a sun-soaked 30th birthday trip to the island recently.

The Olympic champ stayed at the St. James’s Club Morgan Bay during the trip and described the island as beautiful.

“From stunning sunsets and a sailing adventure to pool and beach time together, our stay at St James’s Club Morgan Bay has been a fab way to celebrate my birthday and create more memories,” she was quoted as saying by British newspaper, Daily Mail. “The island is beautiful.”

She was accompanied on the trip by her daughter Summer and boyfriend, Andrew Parson.

Rebecca Adlington is a multiple Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European medalist.

She competed in four Olympic finals, over two Games, winning two gold and two bronze medals in Beijing and London, respectively.

She broke the world record in the 800m freestyle in 2008, which at that time was standing for 19 years.