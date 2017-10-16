British-St. Lucian chef retires to open cookery school in St. Lucia

A popular Norwich city centre restaurant selling traditional French Creole cuisine is closing.
Chez Denis, which was once the most popular restaurant in Norwich, served it’s final dish a few months ago.
Now the once proud owner and chef, Denis Rosembert, 59, from Easton, is starting a pop-up restaurant around Norfolk and a French creole cookery school in St Lucia, where he grew up.
Rosembert said: “People don’t want me to close but I have been running my own restaurant for 44 years now and it is time for a change. I want to do something different.
“I have got mixed feelings about closing my restaurant. I’m going to be busier than I am at the moment but it will be on my terms.
“I think a pop-up restaurant will be great. I’m so excited about it.”
He added: “French creole is a totally different way of cooking. People appreciate my food in Norwich and I’m so grateful to them. I appreciate what they have done for me. My customers are looking forward to my pop-up restaurant. I love Norwich and Norfolk.”
To say thank you, he put on a special meal for 150 special guests, many of whom were long-term customers.
Rosembert, who has three children and one grandchild, will take on one of his three current waiting staff for his pop-up restaurant venture.
He will cook for it and serve his food in restaurants, private homes, and businesses among other locations for any number of people.
Rosembert is also planning to open a French creole cooking school in Gros Islet bay in St. Lucia where he was born and grew up.
He hopes to start it up in late October and will spend six months of the year, from October-April, teaching customers. During that time he will not run the pop-up restaurant.
Rosembert learned his culinary skills from his grandmother and moved to London aged 17 to pursue a career as a chef.
He moved to Norfolk in 1989 and opened Cafe Des Amis, in Orford Yard, from 1992 until 1998.
After that, he opened Chez Denis in Easton, which he moved back to Orford Yard in 2012.
A French brasserie will open in place of Chez Denis.
For more information about the pop-up restaurant visit http://twitter.com/edp24
thank you Denis can't wait for your safe return and all your good ideas. THANK YOU!
fantastic,...........WELL DONE YOUNG MAN.. and to come back home to do your thing, even better....KUDOS to you.
Congratulations! May God continue to bless you with health and strength, as you open this new chapter. Blessings to our son of the soilOur v
As a Matter Of fact, I think this is a brilliant idea. St Lucia can do with more schools to teach Culinary skills.I was in Castries recently and could not find any proper restaurants to dine in. I had to travel to the North to get something to eat.Why is Castries without restaurants?
The market sells lovely food but the surroundings are in a poor condition.If only they could relocate the pop-up restaurants in there to somewhere clean and tidy and where people are not walking up and down all the time. When you go to a restaurant you want peace and quiet to enjoy your food. You need the place to be unmarred and unblemished.He could also teach about cleanliness in his courses.Spruce up the place.
We need more restaurants in St Lucia especially in Castries where everyone goes to do business. I walked the length and breadth of the city of Castries and could not find a restaurant to eat in.That is a crying shame for a capital city.Teaching people about cooking is coming at the right time.After being taught the students can go about opening proper restaurants for people to eat.
You are on the right track, Dennis.Give the people of St Lucia what they want. Teach them, Teacher.
you are so right about the Castries.... I walked all over the place once and could not find a restaurant either, until someone told me about a place by the square next to the catholic church. the other thing that gross me out is the water issues... no water to wash your hands after using the lavatory in the restaurants. terrible and nasty
It's about time in The Land of Broth.
Am lookin forward to learn n join ur school sir