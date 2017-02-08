British Olympic star cyclist vacations in St. Lucia

WHY4NEWS – Being a track cyclist is a wonderful thing – winning two silver medals in Rio last summer was fabulous (at one point due to ill health and injury it was by no means certain that I would even get to the Games let alone end up on the podium).
But there are some downsides: in the past four years I’ve had just two holidays.
One was to Dubai two years ago and the other was to Nice for four days in 2012 (when I still had to take my bike with me because I was in training).
Becky, right, with her friend Tanya during their stay at the St James’s Club
Managing to find times when I can get away with my boyfriend – rugby star George North – is hard.
When the chance came to go to the Caribbean the rugby season was already well under way, so I had to travel with one of my friends: Tanya, the wife of Welsh rugby player Scott Williams.