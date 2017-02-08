COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

British Olympic star cyclist vacations in St. Lucia

By Why4News
February 8, 2017
REBECCA JAMES AND FRIEND TANYA - ST LUCIA

REBECCA JAMES AND FRIEND TANYA – ST LUCIA

WHY4NEWS – Being a track cyclist is a wonderful thing – winning two silver medals in Rio last summer was fabulous (at one point due to ill health and injury it was by no means certain that I would even get to the Games let alone end up on the podium).

But there are some downsides: in the past four years I’ve had just two holidays.

One was to Dubai two years ago and the other was to Nice for four days in 2012 (when I still had to take my bike with me because I was in training).

Becky, right, with her friend Tanya during their stay at the St James’s Club

Managing to find times when I can get away with my boyfriend – rugby star George North – is hard.

When the chance came to go to the Caribbean the rugby season was already well under way, so I had to travel with one of my friends: Tanya, the wife of Welsh rugby player Scott Williams.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)
Share40
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 40
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.