Britain’s largest family expecting 22nd child

(DAILY MAIL) — Britain’s biggest family is set to grow as Sue Radford has revealed she is pregnant with her 22nd child.

Mrs Radford, 44, and her husband Noel, 48, posted a YouTube clip on Sunday showing her latest ultrasound.

It comes after the pair from Morecambe, Lancashire, said that after their last child in 2018 there would be no more.



In the video, Mrs Radford said: ‘So now you know guys, we’re having a baby.

‘We’re just coming up to 15 weeks pregnant and we’ll be able to find out the gender of the baby soon.’

Mrs Radford said her child is due in April and disclosed she would like a little boy, adding: ‘I wonder if it will be 11 of each – I am feeling a bit boy.’

The family, who only claim £170 in child benefits a week, have to rely on Mr Radford’s bakery business to make ends meet and pay for their ten-bedroom house.

They bought it in 2004 for £240,000.

Mr Radford had a vasectomy when the couple were expecting their ninth baby, but got it reversed so they could have more children.

The most recent child is Bonnie Raye, who was born in November, with the others being Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, and Archie 18 months.

All of them apart from Chris and Sophie still live with their parents, with Sophie now having three children of her own.

The family have to fork out £350 a week on food and spend three hours tidying up every night to keep their house in check.

Mr and Mrs Radford have to pay a minimum of £150 if they want to take the family out for dinner and going on holiday means bringing at least seven suitcases.

Washing duties are ‘non-stop’, with 18kg of clothes being washed every day of the week.

The family have already been to Florida on holiday this year and were planning a trip to the Netherlands.

But Mrs Radford described the packing process as a ‘military operation’, with her sectioning the children’s clothes into bin bags to organise them all.

They first shot to fame in 2008, when it emerged the baker and his wife were set to have a ‘baker’s dozen’ of children, 13.

When it comes to going to the cinema, things can get very pricey.

While many of us may scoff at the ever increasing price of a cinema ticket, spare a thought for the parents of 21 children, who say a single trip can set them back over £100.

Speaking exclusively to FEMAIL in July, the busy mother said: ‘We do like to go to the cinema, especially in the holidays when the kids are a bit bored, it’s raining and there’s not much else for them to do. But it can be up to £10 per person so it can work out really expensive!’

Research provided by Compare the Market found that the average family spends £542 each summer holiday ensuring the kids are entertained.

And for the Radfords, trampolining is one of the most expensive days out – setting them back around £230.

‘It’s about £10 each by the time you’ve got the socks and everything so we do try to avoid doing that with them all,’ said Mrs Radford.

In a bid to keep costs low, the mother-of-21, who also has two grandchildren, Daisy, six and Aypril, four, Leo, two, looks anywhere she can to save the pennies.

‘Believe it or not, we don’t tend to get group discounts because we find family tickets are usually for two adults and two children – and obviously there’s a lot of us,’ she explained.

‘We often look for the different discount codes you can find on the internet and go with whatever offers they’ve got on.’

Offering advice to other parents, she added: ‘A lot of our best days out have been packing up a picnic and just going for a walk with the kids, or going to a park, or to the beach – and they’re all free days out.’

