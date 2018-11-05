BREAKING: Saint Lucia beat Barbados 2-1 in Concacaf U20

Share This On:

(SNO) — Goals from Nangee Philip and Sebastian Ribot, the latter via the penalty spot, earned Saint Lucia a 2-1 win over Barbados in the Concacaf Under-20 Men’s Championships.

In the 14th minute, Philip, a forward who is a student athlete at LSU Alexandria, put Saint Lucia ahead. After an equaliser early in the second half, Ribot took aim from the penalty spot, and put Saint Lucia ahead for good. Aaron Richard earned the penalty.



File Photo: Nangee Philip





Ribot completed 37 passes, second most for Saint Lucia behind midfielder Djal Augustin (41). Overall, Saint Lucia had 91% passing, as compared to 83% for their opponents.

Augustin and Jervel Tobierre had three steals apiece, whilst Ribot added two. Ribot ended the fixture with a team-high three shots on goal. Saint Lucia had 11 shots to 16 for Barbados.

After losing to Haiti 1-0 in their opening match, Saint Lucia made two changes. Philip came in for Bryant Polius, and the technical staff opted to revert to its preferred 4-3-3 formation.