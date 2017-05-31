BREAKING NEWS: Young suspects in Vieux Fort homicide released

Six individuals, between the ages 12 and 17, who were held by police in connection with the death of 49-year-old Moses Clovis, aka The Mole, of Pierrot, Vieux Fort, have been released into the care of their parents, police said.

The individuals were released around 4:30 p.m. today (May 31, 2017) on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, pending further investigations, police said.

The group comprises three females and three males – one aged 12, two aged 14, two aged 16 and a 17 year old.

According to a police press release, officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death, about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.

The lifeless body of Moses Clovis was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront, with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

Police said according to the results of the post mortem, which was conducted yesterday (May 30, 2017) by Dr. Heather Emmanuel, Clovis died as a result of “neurological shock (spinal cord injury) secondary to traumatic dislocation of occipitocervical joint”.

The post mortem also revealed that “there were associated rib fractures with pneumothorax (air between the lungs and chest wall) due to blunt force trauma”.