BREAKING NEWS: Young male stabbed to death in Micoud

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a young male in Micoud last evening, July 31, 2017.
The deceased has been identified as Up The Line, Micoud resident Davidson Egarnes, also known as David, King and Kingman.
A young male is reportedly in police custody assisting with the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.
A woman, who said she is a cousin of the deceased, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on condition of anonymity that the deceased was to celebrate his 21st birthday on August 9.
The woman said she was told that her cousin is suspected of being stabbed by a close male friend during the Micoud Carnival, around 10 p.m.
“It happened during carnival hours… someplace by the [Micoud play] field, I understood, and he ran and collapsed on the footpath… they think he bled to death,” she said.
The relative also disclosed that her cousin’s grandmother passed away last year.
She said he was “hated by many” but he was a “darling” to his family members.
“We all gonna miss him especially his tag female cousin. May you fly high with your grandmother,” she said.
Egarnes was reportedly pronounced dead at St. Jude Hospital.
His death is the 33rd recorded homicide for 2017.
Rip my g another soldier gone to soon boy it's been a while but I can hear you calling my name boy with your fat ass smile lol rip David
In the weeks prior to June 6, 2016 there were crime stoppers and magicians promising to reduce crime once given the opportunity to rule. Uh so what happened them? I take it crime is no longer an issue? #JustAnEnquiringMind
Yes, it's all Hurricane chastenet's fault! There, I said it.
WHAT!!!!!!! Yes ik that we all are entitled to our opinions....but some people really like to blame the govnt for everything that happens...I'm not a hypocrite and say yes he was a good person and what not..who am I to judge. ..I guess he got what he was looking for he lived the life he wanted and now he suffered the consequences...It's high time we stop blaming the govnt for everything tht happens...Lucians need to grow out of that mentality...Instead of depending on the govnt to take action..let us take action as a country for the betterment of us all..
Mate had it coming I see mate try to chop a man head off right in front of me only god knows how that cutlass didn't kill the fella. The guy was nothing easy and I'm not saying he had to die but someone had to show him his not the baddest man around
Do you want a mike
It's actually "mic" 🙈
Now one gone, all DE other idiots quiet... Just a bunch of young a-- in dat village of micoud.. All they do is smoke hard weed n drink white rum. Wen dat get to der heads, dey resort to violence.. Da guy who killed him, I'm by no way calling him a Saint.. But he was a coward acting in self defense over an unsettled fued. King stabbed him, he stabbed bk, n dat criminal was always armed looking 4 da youte.. So trust me, maybe he wud hv been in da morgue if king man wasn't dead,, cuz king man came to kill him.. So that's one less a--- under that dold market building, near foot prints restaurant, where those thugz hang out all day,, smoking weed and n planning der robberies...
Davidson never stabbed this young man what urll trying ?
he stabbed him lastnight....know ur facts before u defend
he stabbed him last night when he attacked the guy trying to kill him.....know what u talking about before u open ur mouth......there is no rest for the wicked,,,,,NONE
Well now he right to stab the guy bevause look the guy killed him
he stabbed the guy first.....he attacked the guy stabbing him...the guy defended himself and stabbed him back killing him
From today, Emancipation Day, we must emancipate ourselves from the mental slavery that makes us want to settle disputes with weapons.
He was hated by many loved by few( his family). Thug life can only take you 3 places in life hospital , cemetry or jail. Fast money, flasy jewelry and a bad boy title thats all these young men of today after. I
N ur point is ?
The commentator using the name Ok
You are an idiot
Show your name then I'll show mine I fear nothing keyboard talkers
You that's the idiot
As an epitaph for a young life lived - that’s dismal! What has happened to hope or salvation? What can be done to make young lives matter in our community?
I blame the carnival for bringing out the devil. Anywhere there is carnival D devil day.
The couldn't help the children with laptops but they were able to find so much funds for carnival. I still blame the government. Gone are the days when it was only souf, vfort and Castries hosted carnival in a decent way. Now there is vulgar carnival in every little hole. She how the females were dressed and posed in front of a public camera. Smh. Revelling is not of God. Who to blame the sponsors. Say no to carnival.
If u got nothing to say then jus shut up....carnival is our culture..chpzzz
Not because its our "culture" means its right...
We were created for a higher purpose (to serve God)
Okay then...........
I don't no wats really going on ok wen the person alive we not saying that uh wen he. Died that's wen yoll saying that that's nonsense is not about living by the sword u died by it is the way we live our lives ok don't say that ok it's really a revenge going on in st lucia ok just now is at our home not safe
He was a bad boy that's why he was hated by many. He was on the court looking for trouble the police put him out, he must have gone on the field harassing people. That's why he got killed.
You all like to look for excuses for these rascals. They are of no use to the community they only give trouble. If these boys from Micoud don't change their lives they will all die this way. Their own gang members can't tolerate them anymore. The other one it's carnival where are you going with a knife? These boys have no respect for people in authority. A fight started a few days ago a young Police office went to stop the fight, another so call bad boy just came and hit the officer separating the fight. What if the Officer was an aggressive person? Bad boy RIP.
That's a massive gold chain. Where was he employed? Hated him or his rivals? Let's pretend. RIP.
I'm waiting to see some ignorant fool to type something about hurricane chastenet
You mean lapo chastanet
Nah he is above reproach so had you said King Chastenet you would have gotten tons of likes. They cannot help it. The minds are colonised.....still shackled by invisible chains of slavery....you the #ColonisedMinds. Marcus Garvey, Rosa Parks and others who fought for the cause must be turning in their graves
#StillStuckInMentalSlavery
Let's clear the air on one thing....Davidson was a menace. He and the guy who killed him were not friends. This same guy he attcaked about a year ago with his friends and the guy used the same knife he had to stab him then. His friends then tracked down a guy who they thought was related to the guy who stabbed him and stabbed the persons child nearly killing him. His mother could not control him and his so called family whome say he was a darling are lying. U'll were were tired of him too. That boy was a trouble maker. He was BAD. He attacked the other guy last night in the presence of an officer in plain clothes. Stabbed the guy in his hand and was choking him trying to stab him again. The guy defended himself. The haters he had were non existent so stfu about that. His same family members encouraged him. U think when u have someone like that it's not an ending like that he will get. Stop lying. It's high time when a family member falls that we stop lying.
Judge Jury and Executioner.
Yh cuz u one of those playing naive now he dead and hypocrite too.....if I didn't know what I was talking about I couldn't open my mouth.....but ull situwez will open all holes ull have now and beat them uselessly. ....the weed he used to sell eh benefiting ull again..... the terror he rained eh benefiting ull again.....stay on ull mf-ing high horse and think that there is rest for the wicked.....there is none.....the garjay go first....all of ull next. ....OK bubu .....nonsense
Uh huh
People don't live by the laws of of God meaning the bible but before they die is fly hi or see you in heaven yes it's sad you're dead but question was your life pleasing to God I'm not judging but we have to remember the land has laws so does God we forsake Him God and expect to make it to heaven come on people wake up
Rip up the line
Why was he hated by many tho?? R.I.P young man
That is why he is the one who mediates a new covenant between God and people, so that all who are called can receive the eternal inheritance God has promised them. For Christ died to set them free from the penalty of the sins they had committed under that first covenant.
– Hebrews 9: 15
U LIVE BY THE CUTLASS, U DIE BY THE KNIFE.. SO IT WAS WRITTEN, SO I IT MUST BE DONE.. AND THAT NIGGA CAN'T REST IN PEACE, CUZ TO REST IN PEACE, U HAD TO HV LIVED IN PEACE....
You won't sleep in peace to
U LIVE BY THE CUTLASS, U DIE BY THE KNIFE.. SO IT WAS WRITTEN, SO IT MUST BE DONE.. THAT NIGGA CAN'T REST IN PEACE, CUZ TO REST IN PEACE, U HAD TO LIVE IN PEACE.....
Bad boy
Hated by many but a darling to his family is simply another way of saying he was a trouble maker who never listened to his families warnings about the life he lived.
Yes we get that he treated his family well but what about how he treated members of the general public.
Our lifestyle choices has an impact on our lives and unfortunately death is the main ending for this lifestyle choice
I wish the issue was solved in a different non violent manner
Our boys no longer deal with their problems without a weapon and that's sad
I hope both families find peace
Rest in peace young man
I saw that coming a mile away. The deceased and his friends assaulted this young man last year and he had to run for his life. It got to a point where he carried a weapon everywhere with him because he was constantly being harassed. They were friends at one time but havent been for a while because they both live a " thug, delinquent lifestyle" .this is what this lifestyle does to u.it always ends in death. Children refuse to listen to their parents anymore .fast money and thug life attract our young boys and we can't turn them away no matter how much we love them and try to make them see the error of their ways.
Speak for yourself, at twenty my son would not be seen with a beer in his hand. He is 24 and still listens to me and takes my advise. My children could not bring home a pencil if it was not provided by me but some parents welcome the stolen articles their thug children give them so they are left with two choices bury them or bail them. I have four children and when I read these stories I thank God. It is not easy, my daughter once told me she wished I was not her mother because her friends parents don't act like me. She is now a sales manager at 30 and does not do a thing without running it by me first.
Imo carnival celebrations should not have gone past 7pm
What does canival have to do wit wat went on it was der to happen it happened i wouldnt blame canival an the two guys were not revelers
That's exactly the reason for the 6pm shut down. Police have enough to deal with already. Why is carnival on going at 10pm smh
Carnival is bacchanal and bacchanal is carnival. No matter what time of day the carnival is kept it will still bring out the thugry. The carnival could end at 12 noon the thugs will still be there. I can't stand you carnival haters the carnival is a celebration of Lucian Culture not everybody can afford to go to jazz.
You sure "the good boy" flying my girl? Please, tell us where he flying to uh?
Hated by many....hmm mm. Why??? Tell us why..
U give so many ppl cutlass already..u was unstoppable check who out u..a lil huge younger Dan u ...anyways sleep easy
Tslk urll talking urll eh see nothing yet
OMG
A bem bon so help our young men ,lord the old weed they are using its mixed with all scouts of none sense and it argetates them it gets them angry, let us pray
Too much carnival in SLU. every community has carnival now. Nonsense
AND ???
You Not Making No Sense ' Stop Talking Crapp !
What does carnival have to do with the killing ? toute bad boys kay trouve met yoh RIP Mr Man
Wah my g
Rest in peace 👑😖😖😖