BREAKING NEWS: Young male stabbed to death in Micoud

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a young male in Micoud last evening, July 31, 2017.

The deceased has been identified as Up The Line, Micoud resident Davidson Egarnes, also known as David, King and Kingman.

A young male is reportedly in police custody assisting with the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

A woman, who said she is a cousin of the deceased, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) on condition of anonymity that the deceased was to celebrate his 21st birthday on August 9.

The woman said she was told that her cousin is suspected of being stabbed by a close male friend during the Micoud Carnival, around 10 p.m.

“It happened during carnival hours… someplace by the [Micoud play] field, I understood, and he ran and collapsed on the footpath… they think he bled to death,” she said.

The relative also disclosed that her cousin’s grandmother passed away last year.

She said he was “hated by many” but he was a “darling” to his family members.

“We all gonna miss him especially his tag female cousin. May you fly high with your grandmother,” she said.

Egarnes was reportedly pronounced dead at St. Jude Hospital.

His death is the 33rd recorded homicide for 2017.