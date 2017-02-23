UPDATED: City chopping victim identified

A young man, who was chased by three males and chopped by one of them, has been identified as 25-year-old Dwayne Auguste, police said.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Jeremie Street, Castries, near the CDC building facing the market and the court, according to several eyewitness reports.
An eyewitness said “three males were seen running after one unknown rasta” and chopped him on his left hand.
“Only one young male individual was armed with a cutlass, striking the individual. I was on the other side of the road when I saw them chasing after him. I think he got one in his back,” the eyewitness said, pointing out that the incident was a “chase and chop”.
The victim is receiving “medical treatment” from an ambulance, the witness said.
No further details available.
And no one stopped the maniacs :/ Reminds me of Vanard where that piece of coward s-- Ciceron yute tried to chop me after I burst his face and it took the old woman to stop the fight...This gen is so ...
"Chase and chop". Thats got a nice ring to it. Sounds fun.
Wow can they stop selling cutlasses what's going on with st lucia?
What about the farmers?
This is sickening me now 😷 I'm so fed up every time like that!!!! Something has to be done to control the generation now
Chase and chop . What did he do to deserve this chopping ?
Deserve ? Ok ..
They need to start doing them the same thing they do the person. Chop his damn arm back. U shoot a person just shoot them back. Just fedup of hearing those kind of crime in such a lil country. Every one seem to have an aggressive temper.
What did he do what is going in st lucia
