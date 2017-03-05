PHOTO UPDATE: Woman stabbed to death in Ciceron

St. Lucia has recorded its 17th homicide for 2017.
Dead is Sophia Edwards age 31 of Ciceron.
She was reportedly stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend.
Today was her birthday.
The incident occurred after 12:45 p.m.
At this time a motive for the stabbing has not been ascertained.
More details to come.
(44)(66)
Oh my on her birthday??? Poor soul we need to pray for our country and try talking to each other😢 sighhhh
This is really heartbreaking
St.Lucia is turning into death central 😳
Condolences to her family ❤
Like seriously .....the devil is a liar and that's y we have to rebuke the mother f in Jesus name ...men just don't seem to understand that when a woman says its over ....it's over ....they think they own women and want to put chains around their necks .......im so freaking upset , sad ,disappointed everthing....rip
O my. On her birthday. Celebrating women's day this week. This is too much. A spirit of stabbings is taking hold on this country. Men and women let's be more reasonable. Let's be each other keeper. Now the ones that use to love each are the ones taking their loved ones life. A best friend and now a lover. Seek help through which ever means possible but a life is too precious to take. Common that's a soul.
O my. On her birthday. Celebrating women's day this week. This is too much. A spirit of stabbings is taking hold on this country. Men and women let's be more reasonable. Let's be each other keeper. Now the ones that use to love each are the ones taking their loved ones life. A best friend and now a lover. Seek help through which ever means possible but a life is too precious to take. Common e
Hang the bastard so others who are contemplating the same will think twice.
Lord our nation needs a spiritual cleansing.
Every week blood and more blood is being spilled on our land, and the sad about it the people dont know you as their lord and saviour i pray Lord my people will turn from their sinful ways and repent, the adversary is devouring all the young people lord how long Lord will the enmey Trump on my island iwith such wicked acts, i called you lord please to show my people who you are, Mighty God and saviour touch St.Lucia in Jesus's mighty name
So sad. So tragic. Such an absolute waste of a vivid life.
Hang the boyfriend. Hang scum nice and high, in a public place for all to see as a deterrent. Then bury his body at sea so that no one can ever visit his grave.
Cheap, easy, just, as he suffers in Hades in a slow, slow infinitely long burn.
Read Ezekiel 25:17.
there is no peace in this world as long as there is love there also hatred is born in order to protect love the cycle of hatred will never end
I wonder what kind of people hits the "thumbs up" icon when sno gives news like this . rip young lady.
as long as there is love there is also hatred hatred is born to protect love there is no peace in this cursed world
R.I.P. Sophie..... Hold strong Peter😧
o no
Anonymous, pay chow ti salop!!!! You don't know what the hell you talking about. What the hell do you mean by high crime areas?? What hell hole do you live in. This is a problem that should be addressed throughout the island, ti inyowant!! Go vomit on yourself. I will not be checking back for a response so alay tofay chou!!
The girl dump your ass you going and stab her instead of being my man..chupzz
then they wonder why women doh want them. a woman stay with you and this is what you do to her. Take her life infront of her children. You are an animal and deserve to be shot on sight.
When we examine the state of affairs in this country, one would think that gambling, which attracts mostly undesirables, would be the last thing that a government would want to impose on it's poor people . I say impose because the pact has already been signed with the devil and no amount of late town hall meetings, or opposition to it, is going to stop it (DSH). Keep in mind that there is so much disorder in this country . Crime will no doubt increase in the south.
what is wrong with these wicked men in that place? always looking for a woman to abuse in one way or another. that is our nations 2nd death to domestic violence. something has to be done to stop this. no woman deserves this. these men should know that karma aint no joke ting. you all shall always reap what you all sow. always.
THERE THEY GO AGAIN BISCUIT CORN BEEF AND RUM CRIMINAL ST LUCIAN'S AND DON'T FORGET EVERYWHERE HAS CRIME SO ST LUCIA SHOULD HAVE CRIME TOO WHAT A SHAME
Lol the neighbor put a code on the WiFi
😂😂😂😂😂poorjab sadbuttrue
God help the people who keep saying there is crime everywhere.nonsense! So we must have too?
Coward st.Lucian men.only cowards kill women.Stupid
Too many kids parent less .selfish people think about your kids before u coming these crime.
So because you could not get the good good again you prevent another man from getting it
he deserves to be hanged until death
dat kill his ex bcuz sofiana dump his ass...R.I.P
The question is ..... who's next?
kill his ex after sofiana left him last night she broke up him
Foolish question
This is really sad we need something in place for families who always go through domestic scuffles please the people responsible what are you waiting on
Here we go again. It is Lent everyone. Repent your sins and forgive one another iin the name of Jesus.
Thats my man my friend
Was trying to enjoy my Sunday Meal ... Macaroni & Cheese ... Saying What a lovely and God sunny Sunday it is . Buttttt.... Ooooooppppss ..... R.I.P
Who cares about ur mac n cheese...if you wanna be heard share with the people who dont have a sunday meal to boast about...ridiculous...somebody die n yall talkin bout sunday meal
Why some guys cannot understand when a woman say the relationship is over? She is not your property you idiot. Sad indeed. R. I. P.
Wha stop the sescrless killing
Sad but true where are you. Have u forgotten your full time job