BREAKING NEWS: Woman shot in Vieux Fort

Police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the town of Vieux Fort shortly after midnight today.
The victim, Tisha Collymore of Bruceville, was shot in her left leg at Westhall Group, Vieux Fort, police said.
She has been admitted to hospital in stable condition.
A source with knowledge of the case, could not divulge the motive for the shooting, but noted that robbery has been ruled out based on investigations so far.
Ruth Augustin,
What does the government have to do with crime?.........n what does crime have to do with SLP or uwp??????
Another ghetto created by the SLP just keeps on bleeding. When a country elects incompetence for a government we wind up with this.
Hi what is the government doing to come back crime in st lucia .i feel lacking of work has a part to pay people are bored.
LMAOOOOOO!
U MADE MY DAY! whomever you are. Have a blessed day!