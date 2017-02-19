BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

BREAKING NEWS: Woman shot in Vieux Fort

By SNO Staff
February 19, 2017

ShootingPolice are investigating the shooting of a woman in the town of Vieux Fort shortly after midnight today.

The victim, Tisha Collymore of Bruceville, was shot in her left leg at Westhall Group, Vieux Fort, police said.

She has been admitted to hospital in stable condition.

A source with knowledge of the case, could not divulge the motive for the shooting, but noted that robbery has been ruled out based on investigations so far.

(8)(9)
Share68
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 68
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

5 comments

  1. Anonymous
    February 20, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    Ruth Augustin,

    Hugh can right more of dose and cell dem on post kards, Hugh will get rich by next weak.

    Self mployment.

    (0)(5)
    Reply
  2. good girl gone bad
    February 20, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    What does the government have to do with crime?.........n what does crime have to do with SLP or uwp??????

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    February 19, 2017 at 8:56 PM

    Another ghetto created by the SLP just keeps on bleeding. When a country elects incompetence for a government we wind up with this.

    (1)(16)
    Reply
  4. Ruth Augustin
    February 19, 2017 at 5:59 PM

    Hi what is the government doing to come back crime in st lucia .i feel lacking of work has a part to pay people are bored.

    (2)(3)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.