BREAKING NEWS: Woman shot in Odsan

A gun attack on a residence in Odsan twice in one day has left a woman nursing a gunshot injury, the victim’s sister has disclosed.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her back in the second attack that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The first attack occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. the same day.

The victim’s sister further told St. Lucia News Online that she believes her sister’s teenaged son was the target of both attacks, based on “word on the road”.

Though she was discharged from Victoria Hospital on Sunday, the woman is still suffering from the effects of a bullet lodged close to her spine, the sister said.

“Doctors [at Victoria Hospital] can’t remove the bullet. They say it might cripple her for life or she may [have to] live with it for the rest of her life,” the sister said. “She got a referral to go to a health center today (Monday) and she has to return….”

The sister said police are investigating both incidents.

