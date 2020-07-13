Woman shot dead at Pigeon Point identified

Staff Editor
-
0
Woman shot dead at Pigeon Point identified
Wilson
Share206
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
207 Shares
Anela Wilson

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police have identified the woman who was shot dead at Pigeon Point Beach, Gros Islet on Sunday night, July 12 as Anela Wilson of Marchand, Castries.

Police said a male individual was also wounded in the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Wilson

According to reports, a male individual fired gunshots in the direction of Wilson and a male individual while they were attending a social event at the beach.

Wilson reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to the head and died at the scene while the male victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Wilson

No one has been formally arrested and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said.

A 20-second video clip of the aftermath of the shooting has been making its rounds on social media.

It shows Wilson lying motionless on the ground and bleeding profusely.

(8)(19)
Share206
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
207 Shares

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.