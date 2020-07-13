WhatsApp Email 207 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter



(St. Lucia News Online) — Police have identified the woman who was shot dead at Pigeon Point Beach, Gros Islet on Sunday night, July 12 as Anela Wilson of Marchand, Castries.

Police said a male individual was also wounded in the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to reports, a male individual fired gunshots in the direction of Wilson and a male individual while they were attending a social event at the beach.

Wilson reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to the head and died at the scene while the male victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No one has been formally arrested and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said.

A 20-second video clip of the aftermath of the shooting has been making its rounds on social media.

It shows Wilson lying motionless on the ground and bleeding profusely.

