BREAKING NEWS: Woman killed in Good Friday shooting in Vieux Fort

Woman killed in Good Friday shooting in Vieux Fort

(St. Lucia News Online) — A shooting early Good Friday has left a woman dead and her male companion injured.

The incident occurred at a house in Black Bay, Vieux Fort around 3 a.m.

Reports indicate that they were shot while in bed.

The woman died at the scene while her companion was hospitalised.