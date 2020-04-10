Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Woman killed in Good Friday shooting in Vieux Fort

By St. Lucia News Online
April 10, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — A shooting early Good Friday has left a woman dead and her male companion injured.

The incident occurred at a house in Black Bay, Vieux Fort around 3 a.m.

Reports indicate that they were shot while in bed.

The woman died at the scene while her companion was hospitalised.

 

