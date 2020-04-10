BREAKING NEWS: Woman killed in Good Friday shooting in Vieux Fort

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — A shooting early Good Friday has left a woman dead and her male companion injured.
The incident occurred at a house in Black Bay, Vieux Fort around 3 a.m.
Reports indicate that they were shot while in bed.
The woman died at the scene while her companion was hospitalised.
