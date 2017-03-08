BREAKING NEWS: Woman found dead in Vieux Fort

The nude lifeless body of a woman, known so far as ‘Virgie’, was found at a house in Augier, Vieux Fort today, police said.
Police reportedly received the report around 8 p.m.
It is alleged that the woman’s body was found hours after an alleged altercation with a lover.
A photo obtained by our newsroom shows the body of a nude and battered female.
Today is International Women’s Day which is being observed by St. Lucia.
This news comes about four days after a 31-year-old mother of three was found stabbed to death in a house in Ciceron, Castries. The alleged suspect, her boyfriend, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday night.
Parents should be held somewhat accountable for the crimes of the offsprings. That should make them think twice about procreating especially if they're not financially stable. Education is key.
It's the government's fault for all this crime happening
We as a people need to stand up for our rights and especially we the women of St.lucia
The government's fault ...... really? Do u know how stupid you sound right now?
Smh.. and am thinking of visiting this place ... Hell no forget it
Father God in the name of Jesus please help us..I can't deal with this on my own. St Lucian men need help, something evil is taking over our men. What ever we did O Lord to bring this curse upon us, please forgive us Lord in Jesus name amen.
We women have to start coin sumthing for ourselves STP letting these bastards do that to our precious life
if government still refuse hanging for murderers its time people go on the streets. It will be a short protest from the our human rights lawyers but other country executing capital punishment too and no protests.
It can not go on like this and softy politicions and magistrates hiding in well protectet housing and the normal Jo Doe get killed because of the soft punishment.....7 years thats all, and out of jail ?!?!!!! for murderers?
A EYE FOR A EYE !!! its nothing more then fair.
I hear you Omar b. I am for the death penalty. These murderers clearly believe that the lives that they take are not worthy/precious. I say let them know that we agree by taking theirs right back. I remember a time when families were embarrassed when one of their own committed crimes. That does not seem to be the case anymore.
Really? I can't deal with all this
Thanks very much
My my my not again.
Not a gain