BREAKING NEWS: Woman found dead in Vieux Fort

By SNO Staff
March 8, 2017

17197918_331048350625184_1793508591_nThe nude lifeless body of a woman, known so far as ‘Virgie’, was found at a house in Augier, Vieux Fort today, police said.

Police reportedly received the report around 8 p.m.

It is alleged that the woman’s body was found hours after an alleged altercation with a lover.

A photo obtained by our newsroom shows the body of a nude and battered female.

Today is International Women’s Day which is being observed by St. Lucia.

This news comes about four days after a 31-year-old mother of three was found stabbed to death in a house in Ciceron, Castries. The alleged suspect, her boyfriend, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday night.

 

  1. SIMC
    March 9, 2017 at 12:02 AM

    Parents should be held somewhat accountable for the crimes of the offsprings. That should make them think twice about procreating especially if they're not financially stable. Education is key.

  2. Anonymous
    March 8, 2017 at 11:28 PM

    It's the government's fault for all this crime happening
    We as a people need to stand up for our rights and especially we the women of St.lucia

  3. Natz
    March 8, 2017 at 11:17 PM

    Smh.. and am thinking of visiting this place ... Hell no forget it

  4. Unbelieveable
    March 8, 2017 at 11:03 PM

    Father God in the name of Jesus please help us..I can't deal with this on my own. St Lucian men need help, something evil is taking over our men. What ever we did O Lord to bring this curse upon us, please forgive us Lord in Jesus name amen.

  5. Anonymous
    March 8, 2017 at 10:50 PM

    We women have to start coin sumthing for ourselves STP letting these bastards do that to our precious life

  6. omar b
    March 8, 2017 at 10:50 PM

    if government still refuse hanging for murderers its time people go on the streets. It will be a short protest from the our human rights lawyers but other country executing capital punishment too and no protests.
    It can not go on like this and softy politicions and magistrates hiding in well protectet housing and the normal Jo Doe get killed because of the soft punishment.....7 years thats all, and out of jail ?!?!!!! for murderers?
    A EYE FOR A EYE !!! its nothing more then fair.

    • SIMC
      March 8, 2017 at 11:58 PM

      I hear you Omar b. I am for the death penalty. These murderers clearly believe that the lives that they take are not worthy/precious. I say let them know that we agree by taking theirs right back. I remember a time when families were embarrassed when one of their own committed crimes. That does not seem to be the case anymore.

  7. Lil
    March 8, 2017 at 10:48 PM

    Really? I can't deal with all this

  8. franklyn shillingford
    March 8, 2017 at 10:41 PM

    Thanks very much

  9. Anonymous
    March 8, 2017 at 10:37 PM

    My my my not again.

  10. Sadam
    March 8, 2017 at 10:23 PM

    Not a gain

