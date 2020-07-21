BREAKING NEWS: Woman fatally shot in Monchy

(St. Lucia News Online) — Another female in Saint Lucia has fallen victim to gun violence.

The woman was reportedly shot dead around 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 in Monchy, Gros Islet.

No further details are available.

This is the second woman to be killed in just over a week.

Anella Wilson, 22, of Marchand, Castries was shot at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 while at a social gathering on the Pigeon Point Beach on Pigeon Island, Gros Islet. She died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Wilson died of asphyxiation as a result of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police. Initial media reports had indicated that she was shot in the head multiple times.

Her male companion, who reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the back, has since been discharged from hospital.

The main suspect in the shooting, Ramah Williams of Marchand, Castries, who had surrendered to police, was on Thursday, July 16 charged with causing her death as well as attempted murder.

He appeared in a First District Court where he was ordered remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility until his next court date on September 9, 2020.