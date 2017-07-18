BREAKING NEWS: Woman critical after Castries accident

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle which ended up into the sea in Castries, according to reports.

The male driver of the vehicle does not appear to have sustained serious injuries, according to an eyewitness.

The accident occurred near the SLASPA terminal, according to onlookers.

SNO received news of the accident around 9 p.m., but it may have occurred earlier.

The woman, meanwhile, was transported to hospital via ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to onlookers.

More details will be published when they become available.