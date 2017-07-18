BREAKING NEWS: Woman critical after Castries accident

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle which ended up into the sea in Castries, according to reports.
The male driver of the vehicle does not appear to have sustained serious injuries, according to an eyewitness.
The accident occurred near the SLASPA terminal, according to onlookers.
SNO received news of the accident around 9 p.m., but it may have occurred earlier.
The woman, meanwhile, was transported to hospital via ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to onlookers.
More details will be published when they become available.
Look like an elderly
Blood sucking festival!
My people please take care of you'll selfs,so sad to hear.I hope my lady pull through.Don't drink and drive please look for a designated driver and slow down my people slow down its a pitty we dont have rest stops in st.lucia.with security.like they have in the states.Any way stay safe dont drink to much 2 drinks enough.Then take the rest home to drink.Slow down again.
What,s vaval without the bloodfirst goblin?last year around same time a young lady went down that same area and lost her life.
Here I am thinking everyone had a safe Vaval and made it home safely!
I actually thought the same. No news of war fare is good news to me. Hope everybody enjoyed the festival while I worked both days.