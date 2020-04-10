Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: WASCO begins rationing schedule; expect more lock-offs

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 9, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) has officially started a water-rationing schedule due to the onset of drought conditions, the company said in a news release Wednesday afternoon..

Customers will experience an interruption in their water supply starting this evening (Thursday, April 9) and every other evening from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, the company said.

The affected areas: L’anse Road, Sans Souci, Barnard Hill, La Clery, Nicklet Hill, Active Hill, City Gate, Vide Boutielle, Vigie, Sunny Acres, Summersdal, Bisee, Choc, Union Hill Top, and Mount Pleasant.

“We kindly encourage residents to conserve water ahead of the outage period. Wasco regrets the inconvenience that the water supply interruption may cause to you our valued customers and we thank you for your patience,” the company added.

