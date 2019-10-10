Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Visa Application Centre for Canada’ opens in Saint Lucia

By SNO Staff
October 10, 2019

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Thursday evening announced that “a new Visa Application Centre for Canada has opened in Saint Lucia”.

Chastanet made the announcement via his official Facebook page just after 5:30 p.m.

The prime minister said the centre is located at the Leverage Business Group office at the bottom of Mongiraud Hill, with “hours of operation from 07:30 to 16:00”.

He said the centre will provide visa services and biometric collection for persons who require a visa or work/student permit for Canada.

It means travellers no longer have to go to Barbados or Trinidad to have the process done, Chastanet said.

However, he said, “it does not change the process for Canadian citizens who need to apply for passports or other travel documents”.

Please click this link to access the website: https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Saint-Lucia/

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 10, 2019 at 6:15 PM

    Kill them with the progress Chas

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. C things clear
    October 10, 2019 at 5:56 PM

    Thats one of the best things that ever happen in quite a while,for this country

    (5)(0)
    Reply

