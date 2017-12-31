BREAKING NEWS: Vieux Fort gunshot victim passes away

The Bruceville man who was shot several days ago has died, according to police sources.
Mario Cobb, 22, passed away in hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
According to a police press release, on Monday, December 25, 2017, about 9:30 p.m., officers attached to the Special Services Unit, Vieux Fort, whilst on patrol in Bruceville, responded to a report of a shooting at Bruceville, Vieux Fort.
Cobb was found lying on a footpath with gunshot wounds to his neck and abdomen, according to the release.
He was transported to St. Jude’s Hospital via ambulance where he was admitted in stable condition, the release added.
(1)(2)
For those who are quick to say you must not blame the government on the issue of crime here is what the UWP said in its 2016 manifesto: “The government of the SLP has badly mishandled affairs concerning the security of our Country and the administration of justice,” (pg. 55 paragraph 1) . “The UWP believes that the security of its citizens is the most important responsibility of the state,” (pg. 55 paragraph 2). “A country where people are not safe in their communities, homes, in public places and where confidence in the institutions which administer justice is at an all time low, IS AN INDICTMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY SINCE THAT GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE THE FRAMEWORK AND DEFINE THE AGENDA WITHIN WHICH THE SECURITY OF THE NATION IS ENSURE,” (pg. 55 paragraph 2).
On that basis I conclude that the increase in crime and violence “is an indictment” against the government of the day – the UWP government.