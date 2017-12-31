BREAKING NEWS: Vieux Fort gunshot victim passes away

The Bruceville man who was shot several days ago has died, according to police sources.

Mario Cobb, 22, passed away in hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to a police press release, on Monday, December 25, 2017, about 9:30 p.m., officers attached to the Special Services Unit, Vieux Fort, whilst on patrol in Bruceville, responded to a report of a shooting at Bruceville, Vieux Fort.

Cobb was found lying on a footpath with gunshot wounds to his neck and abdomen, according to the release.

He was transported to St. Jude’s Hospital via ambulance where he was admitted in stable condition, the release added.