UPDATE: Vieux Fort construction worker killed in freak accident identified

(St. Lucia News Online) — A construction worker died on the job in Vieux Fort after a wall collapsed on him, the Saint Lucia Fire Service confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Paul Dormont of Pierrot, Vieux Fort.
According to the release, personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 about an incident at Pierrot, Vieux Fort.
Reports indicate that the victim was at a “house renovation site” when a concrete wall collapsed on him, the release stated.
On arrival at the scene, officers found the victim unresponsive, with no vital signs, and “deformities” on his body.
“CPR was immediately initiated and continued en route to the St. Jude hospital where the patient was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner,” the release further stated.
The man appears to have been in his 30s, according to the release.
Accident/Tragedy
