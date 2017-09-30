BREAKING NEWS: Video shows aftermath of alleged police shooting in Castries (+video)

A video has emerged of a young male alleging that he was shot by a police officer.

In the video, the victim, who claims he is innocent, appears to be bleeding from his left foot as he sits on the step of a residence and cries as he tells what happened.

He alleges that a police officer took his $20 and his knife, gave him a “hard slap’ and accused him of robbing a “man in the country so long he (the officer) looking for me”.

The victim further claims that he jumped in the river to get away from the officer who allegedly fired five shots at him as he escaped.

The victim described the cop as a “black police officer”.

Persons were overheard in the video encouraging him to go the hospital and to report the matter to the police.

The sources who submitted the video to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) said it is a record of a shooting in the vicinity of Riverside Road that occurred on Friday, Sept. 29.

SNO was the first to break the news of a shooting incident at Riverside Road, Castries on the same date, in which a man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In the report, sources had told SNO that the victim was identified as 20-year-old Timothy Charlemagne, aka Rat Boy, of Marchand, Castries.

The sources said the shooting occurred after 10 a.m. and Charlemagne was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Hours before releasing the video, several persons contacted SNO about Friday’s shooting in the vicinity of Riverside Road, and told us that the male victim had allegedly pulled out a knife when he was approached by an officer who was not wearing police uniform.

As a result, the officer fired shots at the individual in “self deense”, according the those persons.

Police officials have not released an official report on the shooting.