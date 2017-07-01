BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle plunges down precipice in Roseau

At least two persons sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) went down a precipice in Roseau shortly after midnight today, July 1, 2017, according to law enforcement officials.

Four persons – one adult and three children – were in the Toyota Rush SUV (registration 7541) when it went down the precipice.

Officials said the adult has been identified as 26-year-old Jimmy Herelle of Soufriere.

One of the children, seven-year-old Janiya Paul, susained a small cut on her thumb, but the other children were not injured, officials said.

The emergency authorities received the report at 12:19 a.m.






