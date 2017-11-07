BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Homicide #49 confirmed after body discovered in Deglos

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that a homicide investigation is underway into the discovery of a body in Deglos this morning, Nov. 7.

According to reports, a young male was discovered motionless around 5 a.m.

Police officials said the body bore marks of violence, particularly a wound to the neck.

Investigators are now trying to confirm the identity of the deceased who is suspected to be a Castries resident.

This is the 49th homicide recorded so far this year.

