BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Bexon man dies after motor vehicle accident

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

Police confirmed the identity of Saint Lucia’s latest road fatality victim during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rudolph Etienne of Bexon, who was the driver of truck (registration #TE4220), which ran off the road and overturned in Monkey Town, Ciceron in Castries on Monday, Oct. 14, around 2 p.m.

Police said he was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately available, but an investigation has been launched, police said.

An emergency official told St. Lucia News Online that the Castries Fire Station responded to the accident at about 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

“That incident involved a truck that seemed to have overturned onto the roadway. On arrival at the scene, emergency personnel assessed the driver of the vehicle who happened to be the sole occupant at the time. He was found with negative vitals,” the official said.

“He was finally extricated from the wreckage and subsequently transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance for further medical intervention,” the official added.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

( 0 ) ( 0 )