Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Bexon man dies after motor vehicle accident

October 15, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Not the actual photo of the truck in the accident

Police confirmed the identity of Saint Lucia’s latest road fatality victim during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rudolph Etienne of Bexon, who was the driver of truck (registration #TE4220), which ran off the road and overturned in Monkey Town, Ciceron in Castries on Monday, Oct. 14, around 2 p.m.

Police said he was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately available, but an investigation has been launched, police said.

An emergency official told St. Lucia News Online that the Castries Fire Station responded to the accident at about 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

“That incident involved a truck that seemed to have overturned onto the roadway. On arrival at the scene, emergency personnel assessed the driver of the vehicle who happened to be the sole occupant at the time. He was found with negative vitals,” the official said.

“He was finally extricated from the wreckage and subsequently transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance for further medical intervention,” the official added.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.