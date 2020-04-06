Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: UK PM Boris Johnson’s condition worsens; he’s now in ICU with coronavirus

By New York Daily News
April 6, 2020

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet (right) and United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson who flew into Saint Lucia on Dec. 26, 2019 for a “short layover”.

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said Johnson had been moved to the ICU “on the advice of his medical team” after his condition worsened Monday afternoon.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” a statement read.

Johnson was hospitalized Sunday, a week and a half after testing positive.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputized.

A statement from 10 Downing Street earlier Monday said Johnson was “in good spirits” and had a “comfortable night.”

It’s unclear what changed or how accurate that assessment was.

 

