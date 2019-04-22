BREAKING NEWS: Two persons shot in Marchand as violence flares-up in the city

(SNO) — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Marchand, Castries that occurred on Saturday evening, April 20, that left a man and a woman nursing gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials said the Marchand Police Station received the report of the shooting just before 11 p.m.

The female victim has been identified as Maria Willie, 57, a resident of Trou Rouge, who sustained a gunshot wound in the right knee area, officials said.

Her status was stable at the time she was being transported to Victoria Hospital, officials said.

The other victim is 48-year-old Donovan Williams, a resident of Maynard Hill, Castries, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right heel and was in stable condition at the time of transportation to Victoria Hospital, according to officials.

Both victims were transported by the same ambulance, officials noted.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a karaoke event in Marchand. A source said gunmen opened fire at a male individual, hitting Williams and Willie in the process. It is not clear if Williams was the target.

No further information was available.

GUNSHOTS REPORTED ON SUNDAY

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that reports were received of gunshots being fired in areas of Marchand on Sunday, but there were no reports of injuries.

There is no record of a response to the shooting/s from the Fire Service because there were no injuries, however the reports were directed to the police, another source said.

Residents have further informed our newsroom about gunshots being heard — according to one source — throughout the day, on Sunday (April 21).

“My sister said she ran inside,” the source said. “She said all through the day there was gunshots.”

Our newsroom have also received reports that some residents of Trou Rouge, Maynard Hill, Bagatelle and Rockhall have expressed concern about the flare-up of violence in those areas of Marchand.

THIRD SHOOTING

The shooting on Saturday is also the third shooting that have occurred in Marchand in several days.

Michael Deterville, a resident of Rock Hall, Castries, was shot Thursday evening in Trou Rouge, Marchand, and was last reported to be in stable condition. No additional details are available on this incident.

And around midday Thursday, 33-year-old Rockhall resident Chad Ramsay was fatally shot while walking on Broglie Street in Castries.

It is alleged that he was with a male relative when the attack occurred. The relative reportedly escaped unharmed.

Ramsay died on the spot after sustaining apparent gunshot wound/s to his face/head.

A video of Ramsay lying face-down on the pavement in a pool of blood has been circulating on Facebook.

Though the authorities have not confirmed that his death has been linked to the recent shootings, a number of residents have told St. Lucia News Online that the shootings started shortly after his death.

A friend of the deceased suggested on Facebook that there would be retaliations for his death.

“Gasa dem @#$ man eh go get tired of killing my brothers. Eagle Mob Boss you dat used to keep all the family in line and keep us from being like the rest of them man. It hurts to know we lost another one to this bullshit of a life and now who is gonna look after your lil man… I know it hurting us but Eagle you eh going like no sh*te. Fellas have to pay for this,” the person wrote.

Other friends of Ramsay, who was employed at a hotel in the north of the island, have described him as “humble” and the one who kept those close to him “in line”.

One person wrote on Facebook: “RIP Eagle Mob Boss such a humble young man..The streets are not safe anymore !!! so many young men lives getting cut short. is it wrong place at the wrong time??or getting involved with the wrong caliber of people?? guess right now violence is the key to everything…STAY WOKE YOUNG MEN!!!

Another said: “My Mob not you just hail me last nite not gonna type rip cause you were a positive soul till we meet again bro.”

