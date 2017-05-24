BREAKING NEWS: Two pastors granted bail for sexual offences

Two Seventh-Day Adventist pastors who were charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection have been granted bail, according to sources.
The pastors appeared in court this week.
The details of the charge were not immediately clear.
(3)(13)
Now I know why the SDA were quiet on the Ubaldus issue...because their pastors are no different. Rapists, predators, molesters, thieves...the whole SDA male congregation is a disgrace!!!!!
It's not only Same Days trying to bond little children .There are sickos in all religious denominations
That's why when these SDA people don't leave they house together with they wife or husband and never sits together in church .That's because both men and woman \husband and wife has they side chick in there.
It's a very sad day for the Adventist church. But we're living in the last days its only getting worst. They are wolf in sheep clothing.God will deal with them in due time.
Is that i saying...those incidents ate taking place all over or is it the authorities are playing a blind eye to the situation.this is so pathetic that this behavior is embeded in the genetics of these so call pastors ,priest and preachers.....(PPP)...PATHOLOGICAL PEDOPHILE PEOPLE.i swear if one of those ppl abuse any of my children i personally wanna deal with em cuz there will sure be slow singing and flowers bringing.
What's wrong with god's chosen?
===TELL ME SOMETHING NEW..THOSE HEAVENS AND HYPOCRITES.===
This church has the most perverts the married men want to have sex with all women they meet.sick
What is going on here?
Not alyo too. Seriously????