Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, up to 400,000 unique visitors per month. For advertising e-mail us: sluadvertising@gmail.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Two pastors granted bail for sexual offences

By SNO Staff
May 24, 2017

gavelTwo Seventh-Day Adventist pastors who were charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection have been granted bail, according to sources.

The pastors appeared in court this week.

The details of the charge were not immediately clear.

 

(3)(13)
Share63
Pin1
Share
+1
Shares 64
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Advertisement

10 comments

  1. Vel
    May 24, 2017 at 5:27 PM

    Now I know why the SDA were quiet on the Ubaldus issue...because their pastors are no different. Rapists, predators, molesters, thieves...the whole SDA male congregation is a disgrace!!!!!

    (5)(1)
    Reply
  2. Hisense
    May 24, 2017 at 5:17 PM

    It's not only Same Days trying to bond little children .There are sickos in all religious denominations

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Radics
    May 24, 2017 at 5:13 PM

    That's why when these SDA people don't leave they house together with they wife or husband and never sits together in church .That's because both men and woman \husband and wife has they side chick in there.

    (4)(2)
    Reply
  4. 100% born Lucian
    May 24, 2017 at 4:53 PM

    It's a very sad day for the Adventist church. But we're living in the last days its only getting worst. They are wolf in sheep clothing.God will deal with them in due time.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  5. Equality4all
    May 24, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    Is that i saying...those incidents ate taking place all over or is it the authorities are playing a blind eye to the situation.this is so pathetic that this behavior is embeded in the genetics of these so call pastors ,priest and preachers.....(PPP)...PATHOLOGICAL PEDOPHILE PEOPLE.i swear if one of those ppl abuse any of my children i personally wanna deal with em cuz there will sure be slow singing and flowers bringing.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  6. Johnny Fartypants
    May 24, 2017 at 4:01 PM

    What's wrong with god's chosen?

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  7. straight SHOOTER
    May 24, 2017 at 3:48 PM

    ===TELL ME SOMETHING NEW..THOSE HEAVENS AND HYPOCRITES.===

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    This church has the most perverts the married men want to have sex with all women they meet.sick

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  9. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 3:38 PM

    What is going on here?

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.