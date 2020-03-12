BREAKING NEWS: Two passengers on ship turned away from St. Lucia test positive for coronavirus

Share This On:
(SNO) – Two passengers, on a cruise ship that was recently prevented from landing in Saint Lucia, have been tested positive for coronavirus in Martinique.
The Costa Magica was quarantined off the coast of the French island after five passengers reported sick and French authorities suspected the virus. It was expected to land on Thursday in Fort-de-France.
Tests were made of the five and two returned positive, La 1ère reported on Thursday evening.
A helicopter evacuated the two late Thursday while the other passengers will be evacuated on a case by case basis.
The cruise ship, with 3,300 people on board, was not allowed entry in several countries including Grenada, Tobago, Barbados and Saint Lucia due to over 300 Italians on board.
Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the entire country is now under quarantine.
Headline News
- BREAKING NEWS: Guadeloupe reports first case of coronavirus March 12, 2020 7:03 PM
- T&T gets first case of coronavirus COVID-19 March 12, 2020 5:36 PM
- Close to 70,000 have recovered from coronavirus since outbreak March 12, 2020 5:09 PM
- Government urges the public to buy local March 12, 2020 3:26 PM
- Saint Lucian nurse in isolation as per coronavirus protocol March 12, 2020 11:24 AM
- Coronavirus patient in St. Martin declared virus free March 12, 2020 10:57 AM
- Lucelec continues investment in at risk youth March 12, 2020 8:25 AM
- Cuba confirms its first three cases of coronavirus March 11, 2020 11:26 PM