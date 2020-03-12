Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Two passengers on ship turned away from St. Lucia test positive for coronavirus

March 12, 2020

Two people on board the ship test positive for the virus

(SNO) – Two passengers, on a cruise ship that was recently prevented from landing in Saint Lucia, have been tested positive for coronavirus in Martinique.

The Costa Magica was quarantined off the coast of the French island after five passengers reported sick and French authorities suspected the virus. It was expected to land on Thursday in Fort-de-France.

Tests were made of the five and two returned positive, La 1ère reported on Thursday evening.

A helicopter evacuated the two late Thursday while the other passengers will be evacuated on a case by case basis.

The cruise ship, with 3,300 people on board, was not allowed entry in several countries including Grenada, Tobago, Barbados and Saint Lucia due to over 300 Italians on board.

Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the entire country is now under quarantine.

