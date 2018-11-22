BREAKING NEWS: Two gunmen attack Rodney Heights business

Share This On:

(SNO) — Western Technology Group Inc. was closed on Thursday after at least two masked gunmen attacked the Rodney Heights, Gros Islet branch on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The bandits escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash. The incident occurred after 7 p.m.

An employee was held at gunpoint but no one was reported injured.

The attack was captured on security cameras.

No one has been arrested to date.

A third man, who is unmasked, is seen in the video but it is not yet confirmed if he was part of the robbery.