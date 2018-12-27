BREAKING NEWS: Two dead in Boxing Day accident in Roseau

(SNO) — Two individuals died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Roseau on Wednesday evening (Boxing Day), law enforcement sources have informed St. Lucia News Online.

According to reports, a motorcycle with two young males on board collided with a taxi minibus (TX1092). Emergency officials received the call at 8:16 pm.

The individuals on the motorcycle died at the scene; one of the victim’s hand was severed, according to sources.

A female was trapped in the front passenger seat of the taxi. She appeared to have sustained serious injuries but the driver is reported to be “ok”, according to sources.

