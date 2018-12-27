Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Two dead in Boxing Day accident in Roseau

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2018

(SNO) — Two individuals died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Roseau on Wednesday evening (Boxing Day), law enforcement sources have informed St. Lucia News Online.

According to reports,  a motorcycle with two young males on board collided with a taxi minibus (TX1092). Emergency officials received the call at 8:16 pm.

The individuals on the motorcycle died at the scene; one of the victim’s hand was severed, according to sources.

A female was trapped in the front passenger seat of the taxi. She appeared to have sustained serious injuries but the driver is reported to be “ok”, according to sources.

More details as soon as they become available.


