BREAKING NEWS: Two dead after Sarrot shooting

WhatsApp Email 2 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating a shooting in Sarrot on Monday evening that resulted in a double homicide.

Among the dead is Dexter Felix Jr, also known as ‘Dry Bonez’, who was the son of police officer, Inspector Dexter Felix.

Felix Jr. was also well known for his work in the visual and performing arts, particularly photography and comedy.

Also killed in the shooting was his cousin, Francis Altenor, also known as ‘Tiny’.

According to reports, Felix Jr. and his cousin were attacked by gunmen at a relative’s house.

Felix Jr. was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Owen King European Union Hospital. His cousin reportedly succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning, July 14.

No further details on the shooting are available at this time.

This double homicide comes two days after a woman and a man were shot during a social gathering at Pigeon Point Beach on Pigeon Island, Gros Islet on Sunday, July 12 at around 10 p.m.

The woman, 22-year-old Anela Wilson of Marchand, Castries, died on the spot from gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

The man was hospitalised in stable condition.

A male suspect is currently in police custody after he reportedly surrendered to the authorities on Monday.

( 2 ) ( 1 )