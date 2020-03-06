BREAKING NEWS: Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Martinique

Share This On:
(SNO) – The French regional agency Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) has revealed that there are two cases of the dreaded coronavirus in the neighbouring French Island of Martinique.
The cases were confirmed positive at the Martinique University Hospital on Thursday afternoon, according to French media reports.
They are being managed by SAMU (Aervice d’aide Médicale Urgente) on the French island along procedures implemented by the authorities.
The cases bring to ten the amount of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in French overseas territories.
There are two cases in French St. Martin, one in St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and five in French Guiana.
More on this matter when additional information is available.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- Catholic Church in Dominica bans handshaking at Mass due to coronavirus March 5, 2020 1:27 PM
- Labour Department to meet former Hylyne Poultry workers to resolve grievances March 5, 2020 12:20 PM
- Cast your vote now: Saint Lucia nominated for AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards March 5, 2020 11:26 AM
- Five coronavirus cases confirmed in French Guiana March 4, 2020 4:50 PM
- UWP pounces on opposition leader for “reprehensible coronavirus statements” March 4, 2020 3:01 PM
- Regional Catholic Bishops told to institute practices to prevent spread of coronavirus March 4, 2020 1:03 PM
- Relatives of Vincentian teenager concerned about whereabouts in Saint Lucia March 4, 2020 11:30 AM