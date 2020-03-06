Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Martinique

March 5, 2020

(SNO) – The French regional agency Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) has revealed that there are two cases of the dreaded coronavirus in the neighbouring French Island of Martinique.

The cases were confirmed positive at the Martinique University Hospital on Thursday afternoon, according to French media reports.

They are being managed by SAMU (Aervice d’aide Médicale Urgente) on the French island along procedures implemented by the authorities.

The cases bring to ten the amount of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in French overseas territories.

There are two cases in French St. Martin, one in St. Barthélemy (St. Barts) and five in French Guiana.

More on this matter when additional information is available.

