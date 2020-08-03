By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two men have been formally charged and remanded in prison in connection with the July 31, 2020 firearms and ammunition bust in Cas En Bas, Gros Islet, according to a senior police official.

Wendell Vidal, 31, of Soufriere, and Erne Nurse, 25, of Cas En Bas received multiple charges in connection with the illegal firearms and ammunition find.

The official said Vidal received two counts of the possession of a firearm, three counts of the possession of ammunition, one count of the possession of a component part of a firearm.

Nurse received similar charges for the possession of a firearm and the possession of ammunition.

The two men have been remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility until their next court date on September 9, 2020.

Police recovered a Taurus G2c 9mm pistol, a 23 Gen2C Glock 40 pistol, 95 rounds of .40 ammunition, 10 magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 24 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition during an operation Vidal’s Cas En Bas residence on July 31, 2020.

Nurse was nabbed with a G2c 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

News of the arrests was first revealed at a press briefing last wek by Police Press Officer Acting Corporal Ann Joseph.

The arrests were a result of a joint operation carried out at two homes on July 31 in Cas En Bas by the Gros Islet Police Station’s Criminal Investigations Department, the Special Services Unit, and other departments within the Royal St Lucia Police Force, Joseph said.

At the time, she told reporters: “Two homes were searched in Cas En Bas, Gros Islet. In one of the residences, one Taurus G2c 9mm pistol, one Glock 40 pistol, 95 rounds of .40 ammunition, 10 magazines, and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered by the officers during the conduct of the search. In the second home, one 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition were also recovered.”

Joseph also revealed at the time that two persons, a male and female were arrested in connection with the find at the first house and four persons, including both male and female, were arrested in the connection with the find at the second house.

However, only Vidal and Nurse have been charged, to date, for those crimes.

The press officer also disclosed at the briefing that Saint Lucia police have recovered almost 100 firearms and over 1,200 ammunition as of July 31, 2020.