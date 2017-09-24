BREAKING NEWS: Two arrested at BCF for drugs

A woman has been accused of smuggling drugs into the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) via her crotch.

As a result, the woman and an inmate were arrested at the prison on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The incident occurred minutes before midday.

According to reports, the woman showed up at BCF with a baby, and was pat-down before being allowed in the room where visitors and inmates meet.

A correctional officer reportedly saw when the woman passed an item to the inmate.

The officer then searched both persons and discovered that each were in possession of a plastic-wrapped packet of marijuana weighing about eight ounces.

Investigations revealed that the woman hid the drug in her crotch.

The duo were taken to the Dennery Police Station where they were expected to be charged.