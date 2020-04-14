BREAKING NEWS: Trump freezes funding for WHO

Share This On:
(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — President Trump, under mounting pressure over his own halting response to the COVID-19 pandemic, froze all U.S. funding for the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing the United Nations agency of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
Speaking during a briefing in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said the WHO cash will remain on hold pending a U.S. “review” of the organization’s response to the virus, which has now killed nearly 26,000 Americans and infected more than 600,000.
“The United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” Trump said.
