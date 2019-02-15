BREAKING NEWS: Trump confirms emergency move to build border wall

Share This On:
(BBC) — US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will use emergency powers to build a wall on Mexico’s border, saying “walls work”.
Building the wall was a key pledge of Mr Trump’s campaign, but Democrats have described the emergency as a “gross abuse of power”.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
(0)(2)
"Elections have consequences". This is a teaching moment for the entire world!
When four out of every ten persons in the US are semi-illiterates, it is very easy to use the electoral system to make anyone president under the existing constitution. For copycats like us in the 3rd World, the most vulnerable part of the constitution of the US, that being its Electoral College, has been exposed for its uselessness in the governance of any country in the age of the internet and social media.
We do not have to appease for slave masters. Therefore, we in these parts do not need the artificialisation of normality intended by such artifices.
The only escape now to previous intended safeguards is to lopsidedly vote to put more regular people into government and pass legislation to close the obvious loopholes. But that is just wishful thinking.
When our many imposters in our own backyard mount political platforms but can only point to wanting "to help the people" yet have no other skill than to win votes, we should take notice of the historical chaos in the ministries awarded as the spoils of election victory.