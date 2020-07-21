BREAKING NEWS: ‘Tropical storm may form tonight or Wednesday’ — St. Lucia Met. Services

(St. Lucia Met. Services) — At 5 p.m. today, Tropical Depression Seven formed east of the southern Windward Islands.

The center of Tropical Depression Seven is located near latitude 9.8 degrees north, longitude 40.4 degrees west, or about 1420 miles or 2285 kilometers east southeast of Saint Lucia. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h.

Further strengthening is expected and a tropical storm may form tonight or Wednesday. On its current track, the center of this cyclone is expected to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

Residents and interests in the Windward Islands are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system.

Another tropical wave has just emerged off the West African coast and it is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

The remainder of the weather update from the St. Lucia Met. Services

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 21st July, 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 1.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 73.6 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 64.4 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at present… Low at 9:39 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:14 pm… Low at 11:06 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers mainly over the southern Windward Islands and areas further south.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers, and possible thunderstorms over the southernmost part of our region during the next 12 to 24 hours.